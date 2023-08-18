East High continues to rebuild ahead of 2023 season

Despite a 1-8 season in 2022, the East side pride remains high among the staff, players and fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines East football is entering year two of the Tyrone Tyler era, and his impact on the culture is already apparent.

The Scarlets have seen an increase in participation, including a few juniors and seniors trying out football for the first time.

Despite a 1-8 season in 2022, the East side pride remains high among the staff, players and fans.

"We're still building, it's something trying to change the culture and trying to build something special on the east side. I'm an East sider. So, it's special to me. But I think I'm getting it to where we want it where there's discipline, where there's structure, where you're playing with that chip on the shoulder," Tyler said.

One player with a chip on his shoulder is junior Cole Buehler.

"Just because we're from the east side of Des Moines or the north side of Des Moines. That doesn't mean anything. We have great players just like Waukee and Waukee Northwest and Johnson. We're competitive like them too."