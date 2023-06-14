East High girls cross country team brought together by stepping out of their comfort zone

Almost all of the athletes on the East High girls cross country team are trying cross country for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trying something new can be intimidating, but it's a little bit easier when you're not the only one.

It's actually bringing the newest members of the East High girls cross country team closer together: They're all trying cross country for the first time.

"I've never really been in any sports during like the school year or really in the summer either," said senior Alita Rodriguez-Tello. "I think I really just wanted to go out and try something new."

Some started out a little unsure about what they were getting themselves into.

"It was intimidating," said senior Tysheena Davis. "I didn't know anyone on the group really and I was really scared at first. I was like 'Do I come back?' Do I not?' and I came back, and it was great."

It didn't take long for the girls to form a bond. From that bond, came confidence.

"It's like having kind of like a support group behind you, cheering you on and allowing you to push forward, try new things and maybe exceed the goals you placed for yourself," Rodriguez-Tello said.

Feeling thankful for the girls who are trying XC for the first time aka everyone but 1 girl in this photo - our team is GROWING 🥰 pic.twitter.com/24QqZu9kty — Linnea DeWaard (@linneadewaard) June 6, 2023

Progress looks different for everyone. This upcoming season doesn't have to end in a state championship for head coach Linnea DeWaard to consider it a success.

"What I have now is a group of girls that love being here," DeWaard said. "My goal and role right now as their coach is create a great experience and without losing my dream of becoming an elite team, but reminding myself who is in front of me right now and how can I help them go from running five minutes to 10 minutes to 15 minutes to 20."

When all is said and done, DeWaard hopes they all walk away with a newfound confidence in their running ability and in themselves.

"I want these girls to leave this program knowing like they matter and they can do anything they want as long as they set their mind to it," DeWaard said.