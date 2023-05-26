Underdogs no longer — Hoover Huskies look to make history at state

Once considered underdogs, the Huskies now enter the tournament as the top dogs.

At this time last year, the Hoover Huskies experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows all in the span of minutes.



A game-tying goal against Ankeny Centennial in the substate final was followed by the Jaguars regaining the lead and ultimately ending Hoover's season, just short of a state tournament berth.



"We were like a step off from blocking that ball and getting to it. And that was our season, and so I've just been reminding them let's not leave it to chance. Let's not wait until the final six minutes. We need to make our impact," said Jon Rubino, Hoover head boys soccer coach.

This season, they've been able to channel that disappointment into a stellar regular season record of 14-1 and become one of the top-ranked teams in the state.



They found themselves in a similar position as last year — down one point in the substate championship, this time against Pella. They game tied in the second half.

This time around, they scored the winning goal and kept their season alive.

"It was a crazy night. I can't even describe it until right now. I feel like it's a dream. I can't believe it, that we won," junior Charles Matalatala said.