Students march in protest of state's decision to suspend sports and in-person activities

The IHSSA and IGHSAU suspended all Des Moines Public Schools in-person sports and activities last week due to classes starting online.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students from Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) and the Ames Community School District (ACSD) marched to the governor's mansion Monday morning to protest the state's decision to suspend sports and in-person activities as the districts start their school years online.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) informed DMPS last week that all in-person activities and sports will be suspended starting this Tuesday.

That's why students are leading the Student March for Fairness. Their hope is that the state will allow them to participate in these activities.

Both DMPS and ACSD plan to start the school year 100% online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state has approved only ACSD to start the year online.

Student athletes from @DMschools making their voices heard after the state prohibited extra-curricular activities because they're starting the school year online.

A tweet from Roosevelt High School's activities account says six schools were represented at the march. Iowa City students were invited to attend.

IC schools sends love and Thanks

DMPS is taking legal action against the state to challenge their attempt to override the local control and decision-making authority provided to school districts under Iowa law. A judge is set to make a decision by Tuesday.

Local 5 reached out to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office for comment.

Listen to the youth!