A closer look: Roosevelt baseball team kneels during national anthem

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's high school baseball season started on Tuesday, and even though Des Moines Roosevelt lost both games in a doubleheader to Centennial, they took sometime before first pitch to do something more important.
The Roughriders took a knee during the national anthem, hoping to bring more attention to racial injustice across the country.
"It shows how we are together. Together as a team. A strong core," said Jayden Singleton.
And for those on social media claiming the act was disrespectful to the American flag?
"That's their humble opinion. I personally don't think it's that bad," said Alex Pendergast. "It's no disrespect to the flag just to simply bring attention to the issues at hand and I think we did the right thing."
Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer shares more about the young men and their move that caught the attention of the state and nation.
