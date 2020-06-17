A closer look: Roosevelt baseball team kneels during national anthem

The Roughriders took a knee during the national anthem Tuesday, hoping to bring more attention to racial injustice across the country.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's high school baseball season started on Tuesday, and even though Des Moines Roosevelt lost both games in a doubleheader to Centennial, they took sometime before first pitch to do something more important.

"It shows how we are together. Together as a team. A strong core," said Jayden Singleton.

And for those on social media claiming the act was disrespectful to the American flag?

"That's their humble opinion. I personally don't think it's that bad," said Alex Pendergast. "It's no disrespect to the flag just to simply bring attention to the issues at hand and I think we did the right thing."