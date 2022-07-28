What to expect from Dew Tour 2022 in Des Moines

In 2021, the Dew Tour made its first appearance in Des Moines as the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dew Tour returns to Des Moines this weekend.

The skateboarding competition will be hosted at Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines at the Principal Riverwalk's northern edge.

Interested in attending? Here's what you need to know:

What is the Dew Tour?

The Dew Tour is a series of contests where the world's best skateboarders come together to compete in a celebration of skill, creativity and style.

"We believe in uplifting our community, self-expression and exploring the world around us through the culture of action sports," Dew Tour's website states.

While the Dew Tour also puts on winter snowboarding events, the event this weekend is solely for skateboarders.

Who is competing?

With skaters from countries such as Japan, Brazil, France, Australia and more, the Dew Tour features top-notch skaters from around the globe.

Notable pro skaters in attendance will include Keegan Palmer, Jordyn Barratt and Cory Juneau.

For full list of who's competing, click here.

How much is admission?

Dew Tour is free and open to the public. No tickets are required to enter.

If you want an elevated Dew Tour experience, VIP passes must be pre-purchased on the tour's website.

Can I bring my skateboard?

Yes!

The Lauridsen Skatepark will be partially open for the public to skate. Helmets are required at all times, and guests are asked to stay in the designated free skate area.

Scooters, bikes, hover boards and other wheeled apparatus are not allowed due to lack of space.

Where should I park?

Spectator parking is available at the Iowa Events Center. If that lot fills up, visit Des Moines' visitor parking page to see other options.

The entrance to Dew Tour is located off 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street.

Friday, July 29

3-10 p.m.: Venue Open, Lauridsen Skatepark

3-9 p.m.: DTE Open, 2nd Avenue

4-4:35 p.m.: Women's Adaptive Street Final, Street Course

5-5:35 p.m.: Men's Adaptive Street Final, Street Course

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Women's Park Final, Park Course

8-9:15 p.m.: Men's Street Final, Street Course

Saturday, July 30

2-10 p.m.: Venue Open, Lauridsen Skatepark

2-9 p.m.: DTE Open, 2nd Avenue

3:45-4:20 p.m.: Men's Adaptive Park Final, Park Course

4:40-6 p.m.: Battle of the Shops, Street Course

6:05-6:30 p.m.: Adaptive Skate Wheelchair Men's & Women's Exhibition, Street Course

7-8 p.m.: Women's Street Final, Street Course

8:20-9:40 p.m.: Men's Park Final, Park Course