Discipline and depth make DMACC an offensive juggernaut

The Des Moines Area Community College softball team has now won 15 straight games, outscoring their opponents 273 to 45.

BOONE, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team has been virtually unstoppable this season. The Bears are currently ranked third in the country and have an overall record of 36-3.

Although they haven't fallen too far from their previous ranking of No.1 in the country, it still doesn't sit well with them.

"We were ranked #1 and then we dropped, so that's really motivated us to stay on track, keep winning the games we need to," said freshman pitcher Emma Dighton.

They lead the NJCAA in hits (497), homeruns (75), and RBIs (421) for Division II and have the second-best batting average (.427).

"It's really tremendous for us to be able to stay disciplined as hitters," said head coach Bob Ligouri. "You know, our coaches preach did I get a good pitch to hit? Was I on time? Little things like that are the things that really make a difference for a hitter and those things we've been able to do pretty well."

The team's depth and selfless culture have also played big parts in their success.

"We play a lot of people," said Ligouri. "We play 16, 17 people a game. So no one feels like that if I don't do it, the team's gonna fail. It's more like, let's just keep the train going on the track. You know, if I'm having a day where I'm not hitting, then I'm gonna have to find another way to help a teammate. The team has really embraced that culture."

As they enter the final stretch of the regular season, they have one major goal in mind.

"Our goal is to get to the world series and possibly win a championship at the end of it," said Dighton. "That's what our sights are on."