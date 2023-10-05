DMACC softball seeking ninth straight national tournament appearance

After winning their ninth consecutive regional title, the DMACC softball team has a chance to return to the national tournament.

BOONE, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team is eyeing the Northwest Plains B district title after winning their ninth consecutive regional title.

Winning the district title would send the Bears to their ninth straight NJCAA Division II softball world series.

"We know we have a goal to reach," said sophomore outfielder Kendal Clark. "That is like the history of the school that we know we have to work for, but we're also relaxed enough to know that we can do it."

Of course, the players want to continue the program's winning legacy, but they aren't letting the high expectations distract them from the task at hand.

"I think we're just really excited to meet the expectation and create our own legacy, but also continue it," said sophomore pitcher Sydney Kennedy.

"We just know everyone has each other's back and we can do it," added sophomore outfielder Amaya Snyder.

The Northwest Plains B district matchup is set for Friday, May 12 against Central Community College.