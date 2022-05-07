DMACC's men's basketball coach heads to Indiana State

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to work at a program like Indiana State, with such a rich history in its men's basketball program," Brett Putz said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After just two seasons as head coach of the Des Moines Area Community College's men's basketball team, Brett Putz is heading to Indiana State to become a special assistant to Head Coach Josh Shertz.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to work at a program like Indiana State, with such a rich history in its men's basketball program," Putz said in an Indiana State press release. "My wife and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Terre Haute community."

Putz led the DMACC Bears to their first ever national championship in the '20-'21 season and finished third in the national tournament in the '21-'22 season with a 28-8 record.