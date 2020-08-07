Live updates: Dowling Catholic cancels softball and baseball seasons, Indianola softball put on hold due to positive tests

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 to get the latest on COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Local 5 is tracking the latest developments in Iowa high school sports and reported coronavirus cases.

To see statewide data for testing, cases and deaths, click here.

July 8, 2020

Dowling Catholic High School ends softball, baseball seasons

Dowling Catholic's softball and baseball seasons have ended immediately for the season.

The school's athletic director, Thomas Wilson, said an "individual in close contact with the varsity baseball team" tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson said as a result, they are following Polk County Health protocols and suspending play for those two teams.

Dowling is working with public health officials as they monitor the situation.

Indianola's softball season temporarily suspended

The Indianola Community School District announced Wednesday the softball season is suspended until July 14 due to a positive test.

School officials said there will be no practices or games during this time.