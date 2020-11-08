Dowling Catholic takes the field for first football practice of the season

The Maroons are thankful to be back on the field as they chase their eighth-straight 4A Championship

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — High school football in Iowa is planning to have a season and today marks the official start as teams take the field for the first day of practices. That includes 7-time defending champs, Dowling Catholic.

The Maroons are typically focused on chasing down a title, beginning right here with fall camp. But with everything going on, Dowling is just taking it one day at a time, focusing on safety first and hoping it’s enough to get through the season. The fact that Iowa is having a high school football season has been a relief for Tom Wilson and the players on his team…

"It's actually a really special like it's not a lot of people get this opportunity, especially with everything getting canceled another status I think we need to take advantage of it and just do every precaution possible to keep our season going."

"I'm definitely grateful, love the sport so I'm glad we get to play it."

"Obviously we want to be here and we want to be around the kids and the kids want to be around each other and we're certainly willing to give it a try and try to follow the protocol that we have and you know obviously baseball and softball here didn't work out and and I thought our coaches did a good job our kids did a good job. And like I mentioned, sometimes need a little bit of luck."