Dowling Catholic's Evan and Jacob Frost commit to Iowa State

It's double the excitement for the Iowa State wrestling program, as they landed two of the top wrestlers in the state.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dowling Catholic's Jacob and Evan frost recently announced their commitment to Iowa State.

Prior to committing to the Cyclones, they committed to wrestle at Columbia.

The twin brothers both want to purse engineering degrees. So, when they learned they wouldn't be able to do in their first year at Columbia, they went back to the drawing board.

"There will be a life after wrestling," said Jacob. "No matter if it's right after we finish, or if it's a few years after, there's still gonna be a life after wrestling, so the degree is very important."

Ultimately, they felt that Iowa State provided the best opportunity to pursue that engineering degree while also being a part of a top-notch wrestling program.

The frost brothers moved to Iowa from Louisiana in 2021. They said considering they haven't been living in Iowa for that long, they've been blown away by all the support.

"Just being embraced by everyone, just getting congratulations from people you wouldn't even think would really care about it, just happy for us to stay home," said Jacob. "Especially since we're from Louisiana. We're not from here, so yeah, it's just special, said Evan.