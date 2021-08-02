x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

No. 25 Drake suffers first loss of the season

Valparaiso hands the Drake Bulldogs their first loss 74-57.
Credit: Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed No. 25 Drake its first loss of the season with a 74-57 romp. Drake fell to 18-1. 

The defeat left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season. 

A day after Valparaiso squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament. 

Valparaiso improved to 7-12.

Related Articles