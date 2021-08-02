No. 25 Drake suffers first loss of the season

Valparaiso hands the Drake Bulldogs their first loss 74-57.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed No. 25 Drake its first loss of the season with a 74-57 romp. Drake fell to 18-1.

The defeat left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season.

A day after Valparaiso squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.