x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

Roman Penn scores 20 to carry Drake past Missouri St. 68-61

The Bulldogs limited to the Bears to only 20 points in the second half of Tuesday night's game.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Roman Penn had 20 points as Drake stretched its season-opening win streak to 14 games, topping Missouri State 68-61.

Darnell Brodie had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference). 

Garrett Sturtz added 13 points. Shanquan Hemphill had 12 points. 

Missouri State totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team. Gaige Prim had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Bears (9-2, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Isiaih Mosley added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Demarcus Sharp had 13 points. 

RELATED: Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

RELATED: 6,000 miles: A runner's journey from Japan to Iowa