x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State 95-60 after return to poll

It's been 13 years since the Drake Bulldogs were last ranked. Monday night, that drought came to an end.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years. 

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs, who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries. 

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 20 points. 

The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday’s series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.

    

Related Articles