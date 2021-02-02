No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State 95-60 after return to poll

It's been 13 years since the Drake Bulldogs were last ranked. Monday night, that drought came to an end.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs, who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 20 points.