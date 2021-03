The Bulldogs and Wichita State will face off as No. 11-seeds in the First Four. The Hawkeyes are a 2-seed and will play 15-seed Grand Canyon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Bulldogs and Iowa Hawkeyes are both "going dancing" after hearing their names called on Selection Sunday.

Drake (25-4) will play in the First Four on Thursday against old Missouri Valley Conference foe Wichita State (16-5). The 11-seeds will face off for a chance to play the 6-seed USC Trojans.

Iowa (21-8), the 2-seed in the West Region (the same region as Drake), is matched up against 15-seed Grand canyon (17-6) on Saturday.