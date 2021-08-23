Drake Bulldogs 'One More' step away from a big fall season

After going 2-3 in the 2021 spring football season Drake learned a lot about themselves. Now they're telling themselves "one more" to try to turn their luck

DES MOINES, Iowa — By the time 2021 is in the books, Drake Will have played more games than both Iowa and Iowa State this year. That is thanks to the spring FCS season the Bulldogs worked through just five months ago. But they’re using momentum from that competitive spring as the fall season approaches.

“Getting those five games in taught us what we were as a defense early on,” said fifth-year senior defensive back, Alex Rogers.

The same can be said for the Drake offense, after going 2-3 last spring.

“There were a few plays each game that led to those three losses so those are the things we’re allowed to focus on this season because of that spring season,” said Rogers.

Flipping those crucial plays starts with fall camp. A bit of relearning what fall camp looks like had to be done by Drake.

“We haven’t had one of those since 2019,” said head coach, Todd Stepsis.

So they’re using it to ,“Really focus on us.”

From sun up to sun down, Drake is doing everything a team.

“Being able to wake up early in the morning together and work hard together and eat our meals together and have some fun time in the evening, do that for four weeks in a row, it’s a challenge at times but to be able to do that finally again it really makes you appreciate it,“ said Stepsis.

For the seniors, they’re not letting their final year on the field go to waste.

“We have a ‘one more’ mentality here,” said Rogers.

It goes back to spring where the Bulldogs’ three losses came by four points or less.

“We need to learn how to finish and the only way to finish is to try and do one more thing the right way.whether that’s one more sprint at the end of practice or one more catch or one more block or one more rep in the weight room that one more we’re hoping will accumulate over time to get us to finish those games,” said Stepsis.

Put a few more wins together and Drake may earn a bid in the FCS Playoffs, omething this team wants “in the worst way.”

“Every year it seems like we’re one game or one play away from doing that,” said Rogers.