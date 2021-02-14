Drake topples No. 22 Loyola Chicago in overtime

The Bulldogs rally to beat the number 22 ranked Ramblers following Saturday's home loss.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago 51-50.

🚨BULLDOGS WIN🚨



✅Win No. 20

✅#MVCHoops split

✅Everyone brough everything they had for 45 minutes

✅Grittiest effort the Knapp Center has seen in a while

✅Instant classic#DSMHometownTeam#DrakeALLIN pic.twitter.com/4tMRmG0jsg — Drake Basketball (@DrakeBulldogsMB) February 14, 2021

Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle between Missouri Valley Conference powers.

Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.