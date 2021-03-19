Drake Bulldogs upset Wichita State 53-52 in NCAA tourney

The No. 11 seed claimed victory Thursday night with Joseph Yesufu leading the charge with 21 points.

The Drake Bulldogs followed through 53-52 Thursday night against Wichita State during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Drake has lost against Wichita State 11 times. This is the Bulldogs' first victory against them since 2012.

The Bulldogs didn’t really ramp up until the latter part of the first half when Joseph Yesufu dunked on Wichita State’s Clarence Jackson.

Yesufu led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Wichita State’s Morris Udeze led the opposition with 22 points.

Thursday’s game was the first time the Bulldogs played during the NCAA tournament since 2008.

Drake University rewarded head coach Darian DeVries with an eight-year contract extension for leading the Bulldogs 25-4 this season.