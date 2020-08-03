Drake falls to Bradley, ends Cinderella run

The Bulldogs end their season a day after stunning top-seeded Northern Iowa by 21 points.

ST. LOUIS — And just like that, it's over: the Drake Bulldogs took a 76-66 loss in round two of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday, ending their hopes at a Cinderella run for a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The 10-point loss came against fourth-seeded Bradley, who was the highest overall seed left in the tournament after a wild first round of Arch Madness.

It was a close game at the start, but Bradley eventually pulled ahead to a nine-point lead at halftime. The Bulldogs came out of the break with a spark, getting the deficit as low as four points. But they couldn't quite get over the hump, and the Braves held on to win.

Of Drake's 66 points, 59 of them came out of the starting lineup. The reserves were non-factors for both sides, with each team's bench putting up exactly seven points.

Liam Robbins led the way with a double-double, putting up 19 points and grabbing 12 boards. Roman Penn and DJ Wilkins were also in double figures with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Anthony Murphy put up nine points in his final game in a Drake uniform.

The loss ends Drake's season at a 20-14 record. 10 of those losses came in conference play.