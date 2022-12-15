Drake finishes best season in program history as NIVC runner-up

The Drake volleyball team may have come up short against Boston College in the NIVC title game, but their 2022 season was one for the record books.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake volleyball team's historic season came to a close Wednesday night as they hosted Boston College in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship title game.

Despite big performances with outside hitters Mariana Rodrigues and Haley Bush who had 22 and 19 kills respectively, it wasn't enough to top the Eagles.

After dropping the first set, Drake took the second set to even things out. Boston College then responded by winning the third set.

In a hard-fought fourth set which saw Drake successfully challenging a challenge and four straight kills from Mariana Rodrigues that almost forced a decisive fifth set, Boston College prevailed 29-27 to win the match and the NIVC title 3-1.

"I want to say how proud I am of our team this season," said Drake head volleyball coach Darrin McBroom. "We don't judge the team based on one match. It's been the best season in the history of Drake's program. So, I couldn't be more proud of the way our players competed all season long and the way they battled back in this match against a very tough opponent."

Other notable performances in the match came from freshman setter Addison Beagle who finished with 51 assists and junior libero Jada Wills who had 37 digs. Haley Bush and Marian Rodrigues were named to the All-Tournament team.

This season, Drake made history by winning their first ever postseason game in the first round of the NIVC against Weber State. The team finished with 30 wins which set a new program record.