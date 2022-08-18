Drake heading into 2022 season with something to prove

After going 2-9 last season, Drake Bulldogs are eager to get back to competing at the level they know they're capable of.

"You know, we look at last year and we see that record and it just gives us motivation to be our best selves everyday," said offensive lineman Parker Althaus. "So, that's what we'll keep doing."

Head coach Todd Stepsis said he's already seen a boost in the energy and motivation his players have had during camp.

"I've seen us continue to practice whether it's a day like today where it's a little warm or whether it's a full-padded day or just a helmets day," said Stepsis. "They're attacking it the right way and they're not looking for the finish line. They're staying in the moment which is really great."

Stepsis said while their goal is to win more games, they're staying focused on the task at hand which is getting better every day.