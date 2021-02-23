Yesufu scores 36 & 32 points in Drake sweep of Evansville

The Bulldogs are now 23-2 on the season and 14-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 36 points Monday as Drake beat Evansville 74-63.

Yesufu scored 32 points in the team’s Sunday night win over the Purple Aces. Monday’s 36-point outing comes the same day Drake announced guard Roman Penn would miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

The Bulldogs are now 23-2 on the season and 14-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.