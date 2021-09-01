Drake men's basketball games against Loyola, Missouri State postponed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday night, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed the Drake men's basketball games against Loyola and Missouri State due to cases of COVID-19 among the Bulldogs' Tier I personnel.
Tier I personnel includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The Loyola series was originally scheduled for Jan. 10-11 at the Knapp Center. The Bulldogs were set to play Missouri State on Jan. 17-18 in Springfield, Mo.
The Conference will announce make-up dates for the games at a later date. Tickets for the Loyola series will be honored for the rescheduled dates.