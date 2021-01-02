Drake wins close game in overtime to stay undefeated

🚨BULLDOGS WIN!🚨 What. A. Game. ✅16-0 ✅7-0 #MVCHoops ✅Brodie with 20pts/10reb ✅Gritty win Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Knapp Center. Needed you today. Let's do it again tomorrow? #DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/0TnauTRrlJ

The Bulldogs became the third Missouri Valley Conference team in the last 50 seasons to win their first 16 games. The other two legendary teams were Wichita State, which started 35-0 in 2013-14, and Larry Bird’s 1978-79 Indiana State team that won 33 games before falling to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the NCAA championship game.