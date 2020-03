The tournament's No. 8 seed Bulldogs are hoping for a shot in the quarterfinals against top-ranked Northern Iowa.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If the Drake Bulldogs are to make the NCAA Tournament, it's going to take quite the miracle run at Arch Madness.

The Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament begins at 6:05 p.m. Thursday with a matchup between No. 8 Drake and No. 9 Illinois State.

The winner gets to face regular season conference champ Northern Iowa.

The game will be televised on ESPN+.