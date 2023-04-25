Drake Relays renowned for attracting top track and field stars

The Drake Relays have established a reputation among track and field stars from all over as one of their favorite events to compete in.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Considered "America's Athletic Classic", the Drake Relays have featured not only some of the best athletes in the country, but in the world.

Now, as athletes prepare to kick off the 113th edition, Local 5 takes a look back at some of the biggest names that have competed throughout the years.

Notable athletes range from Karl Lewis, Jesse Owens and Glen Cunningham, to Wilma Rudolph, Gwen Torrence, Natasha Kaiser-Brown and Lolo Jones.

But it wasn't just track stars that have contributed some of the most memorable performances.

"The stars of the sport and stars of many sports. Wilt Chamberlain, just to name one that has high jumped and had a long career in the NBA," said Blake Boldon, director of the Drake Relays. "Heisman trophy finalist Herschel Walker. He came and put on a show in the early 80s. So it is the best of the best in the sport of track and field, but also those celebrities who participated in sports at a lot of levels that also excelled in track."

"It's like an athletic community," said Hansle Parchment, an Olympic gold medalist and Drake Relays participant. "I'll call it like that because the people love track and field, so they come out and they give full support, even if they don't really know much about the event. They're still there cheering and, you know, giving you that drive you need."

Other athletes echoed Parchment's message.

"Drake has been like home for me. That I can say," said Tobi Amusan, world champion in the 100 meter hurdles. "I remember in 2018, when I just signed my contract, I was having a little bit of a problem getting to track meets and Drake accepted me with open arms, knowing I was just this little kid coming out of college. I always come to Drake every year to compete and I'm excited to be welcomed back."