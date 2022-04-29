Drake Relays help bring awareness to importance of inclusion at major sporting events

the drake relays is known as one of the premier track and field events in the nation. It's also an event that's inclusive to all athletes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Paralympic and Special Olympics athletes got to compete and showcase their skills at the Blue Oval.

Representing the Arc of Story County, the Pelicans took first in the 4x100 Special Olympics relay.

And Waukee's Evan Correll competed in the Paralympic men's 400-meter wheelchair race.

"We need more awareness," said Correll. "People need to understand that we actually exist because when people learn that I did this, they were on board 100 percent. I think if more people come and we get more racers here as time goes on, I think it will start to develop into something bigger."

Coaches for the Pelicans Whitney Peters and Dakotah Weaver agree that being included in an event like the Drake Relays shines a spotlight on what the athletes are capable of, and shows people they're just like everyone else.

"They can do amazing things," said Peters. "Obviously they came out here and ran phenomenally and they think that it's amazing that they're out here running with like collegiate athletes and high school athletes and people who have ran in like national championships and things like that. They think it's absolutely amazing and so do we."

"Our biggest thing is letting them have fun and just showing everybody that we are the same as everybody else," added Weaver.