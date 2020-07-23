Drake Relays to make announcement regarding 2020 events

The Relays were postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, we'll learn the fate of the 2020 Drake Relays.

This includes the Drake Relays, drake road races and grand blue mile, according to Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson director of the drake relays.

The relays were postponed in March because of COVID-19 concerns, and since then, Drake Relay leaders have remained in constant communication with health officials and track and field governing organizations to determine what's the best course of action to protect the athletes, spectators and officials.