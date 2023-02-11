Penn scores 21, Drake knocks off Southern Illinois 82-59

Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. D.J. Wilkins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.