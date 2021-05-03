Drake-UNI men's basketball game at MVC tourney canceled

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Friday night's Missouri State vs. Valparaiso game.

ST. LOUIS — Friday night's Arch Madness matchup between Drake and Northern Iowa has been canceled, the Missouri Valley Conference announced a half-hour after the game's scheduled tipoff time.

The reason for the cancellation was not immediately released, but Drake men's basketball play-by-play announcer Michael Admire cited "COVID protocols within the UNI program."

The Bulldogs are the 2-seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. UNI, the 7-seed, beat Illinois State (10) 65-60 on Thursday.

A Jan. 21 Drake vs. UNI game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Drake staff, but the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 80-59 on Feb. 10 and 77-69 on Feb. 17.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Missouri State (3) vs. Valparaiso (6) game, which tips off at 8:08 p.m. Friday.

