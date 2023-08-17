Drake Bulldogs looking to get back on track in 2023

Last season, the Bulldogs went eight games before finally getting their first win. However, they did finish the season on a three-game win streak.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last season didn't start off great for the Drake University football team. They lost eight straight games before finishing the season on a three-game win streak.

While the team isn't happy with just three wins, head coach Todd Stepsis said he was extremely proud of how his team stuck together and never quit.

This season, Stepsis and his players strongly believe things will be different and that they can put together their first winning season in years.

"We have an identity," said Stepsis when talking about the team's offense. "We're doing things that are tailor made to the personnel that we have here at Drake, and I think that part of our game should be drastically improved and definitely give us a chance to be on top. Our defense is going to be stout like it always is."

Even though they've struggled the last few seasons, redshirt defensive lineman Finn Claypool is confident this will be their year.

"This team is like a volcano," said Claypool. "We're ready to erupt and that's going to happen. I fully believe it. This team believes it, which is the most important thing and we're just so excited to put it on tape."