Meet Zoey Mahoney, the Drake women's soccer player whose goal went viral

The Drake freshman's first career goal is one to remember.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoey Mahoney's flip throw-in goal has blown up. She appeared on Good Morning America, Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt and was given Sportscenter's top play.

"It's just been crazy. Just seeing everything going online and getting put out everywhere. It's just so cool to see," she told Local 5.

Mahoney saw the move two years ago in a club soccer game and decided to use her gymnastics background to master it.

"Definitely having the background in gymnastics helped with like being comfortable flipping over a ball," Mahoney said. "And like just having that balance to, like, stay on the ball while you're upside down. That definitely helped a lot."

The goal not only went viral, it was crucial in Drake's 2-1 win over UNI.

"UNI had an amazing start to their season coming in undefeated, it was definitely intimidating," she added. "And we were like game planning for them all week. So to come in and get the win against a really great team was just an awesome start to our conference season."

