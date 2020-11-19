Drake basketball seasons to begin without the general public in attendance

A limited number of student-athlete and coaching staff will be allowed inside but they must wear masks and socially distance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake men's and women's basketball seasons will begin without the general public in attendance. The athletic department made the announcement Thursday saying that only a limited number of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed inside the Knapp Center during games.

Those permitted inside are required to wear masks and socially distance.

"While we are disappointed our great fans will not be able to join us in the Knapp Center to start the season, this is the right decision to make at this time," said Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin in a press release.

Drake Athletics says it will continue to work with local health departments to monitor the potential of in-person attendance at the Knapp Center as the season progresses.