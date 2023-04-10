'It's okay not to be okay': Drake athletes raising awareness about student athlete mental health

Two Drake athletes, driven by their own personal experiences, have become advocates for mental health awareness on campus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Green typically isn't in Drake University's color scheme, but there's a certain reason the volleyball team and women's soccer team have been sporting it lately.

Green represents mental health awareness, something senior soccer player Emma Nagel has become very passionate about.

"A little over a year ago, my dad passed away from depression and mental health," Nagel said.

Enduring such a tragic loss made Nagel want to learn more about mental health, and how she could use her voice to help others find theirs.

"That's why I've kind of jumped on and taken that role, especially for our team because I've learned that once you kind of get the ball rolling, the conversation started," she said. "Many people are willing to share their story or give a little insight on what they feel. I feel like that creates an even better environment for us."

Creating a safe space has also been the goal of junior volleyball player Addie Schmierer.

Like Nagel, Schmierer has also lost a loved one to suicide.

It made her take notice of her own struggles that she didn't recognize before.

"My freshman year, I kind of just thought oh, this is just what everyone goes through. Like just be tough about it and stuff and looking back, I think I do see some of how mental health has affected me as an athlete too," Schmierer said.

She started the "You Matter" project to create a community among Drake athletes, where they can openly discuss mental health and learn more about it.

"Being an athlete and being a student at the same time is a lot and I think that a lot of us, we put a lot of pressure on academics and athletics side of things ..." Schmierer said. "But the thing I always thought of is, you're more than an athlete."

One thing both Nagel and Schmierer have learned is that, sometimes, the simplest gestures can get the conversation going and possibly help someone get the help they need.

"I believe that a lot of people struggling with mental health think that, 'I'm the only one that feels like this and no one really understands', and so having those conversations are so important," Nagel said.