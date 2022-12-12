Drake volleyball looks to capture NIVC title on their home court

Drake has a chance to end their historic postseason run with a championship celebration on their home court when they face Boston college in the NIVC finals.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After getting their 30th win of the season by sweeping Davidson in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship semifinals, the bulldogs now stand just one game away from hoisting up the NIVC trophy back at the Knapp Center.

"When the last game ended at the semifinals, and we were in the locker room, and coach asked us, 'What do you guys want to know now?' We were like, 'Are we going home? Are we bringing this home?" said Drake outside hitter Mariana Rodrigues.

Winning the championship game at home would be the cherry on top of what has been a magical post season for Drake. It's one full of firsts for some players and the program as a whole.

In the semifinals against Davidson, senior outside hitter Haley Bush became the first player in program history to surpass 500 kills in a single season.

During yesterday's @WomensNIVC semifinal win, Haley Bush became the first-ever Drake player to surpass 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 in a single season!



How many kills will Haley finish with this season? Find out Wednesday at the Knapp Center.



🎟️ https://t.co/BctzraW2ZO#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/rm4ss2pjKA — Drake Volleyball (@DrakeVolleyball) December 12, 2022

In the game before that against Pacific, Drake set a new single season record for wins with 29.

While they may not have predicted making this deep of a post season run, Bush said she knew they had all the elements they needed to do so.

"I don't think it's something that we knew for sure," said Bush. "But we just knew that we were working hard in the gym and the weight room and taking the time together to build those relationships that have allowed us to go off, honestly."

Head coach Darrin McBroom said not only has the success been rewarding for his team, but it's also taught them a lot.

"This has been a huge step in growth for our program playing this deep into the post season," said McBroom. "All teams talk about wanting to go play in the post season but it's a real learning experience to figure out what it takes to keep playing."

Now that they've figured out what it takes, they're looking forward to putting it all together for one last game.

"Being able to end our entire season on the Knapp floor with all our fans is going to be absolutely amazing," Bush said.