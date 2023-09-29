Drake volleyball prepared for Friday's home opener after opening stretch on the road

After playing their last 14 games on the road, the Bulldogs will return to the Knapp Center for the first time this season to host UIC.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake volleyball team has spent the past several weeks of the season on the road.

They've built up a 9-5 record coming into Friday's home opener against the University of Illinois Chicago. The Bulldogs are looking to add to their 2-0 start in conference play with a win over the Flames.

Head coach Darrin McBroom said that opening stretch on the road has prepared in many ways for the rest of the season.

"I think too just the schedule we've played this past fall really challenged our athletes," said McBroom "So I hope that carries over as well."

Those challenges are what make the Bulldogs confident they can handle anything else that comes their way.

⚪𝕨𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕖𝕠𝕦𝕥⚪! Join us for our HOME opener on Friday at 6 PM at the Knapp Center! Pack the Knapp and wear white!



🎫Grab your tickets NOW at https://t.co/gxkL47gUeW.



Students receive 🆓 ADMISSION!#dsmhometownteam pic.twitter.com/dCOGUejQBw — Drake Volleyball (@DrakeVolleyball) September 27, 2023

"Sometimes we just got a bunch of random stuff thrown at us like maybe we can't use our locker room. Or even just on the road like, things change and you gotta make adjustments but you can't let that get in the way of what your job is," said outside hitter Haley Bush. "We gotta go in there, do what we need to do on the court and then worry about that other stuff afterwards."