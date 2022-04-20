East HS football team collecting cleat donations

East High School head football coach Tyrone Tyler is organizing a cleat drive for his team.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The East High football team is asking for the community's help.

The team is in need of cleats for the players. Head coach Tyrone Tyler is organizing a cleat drive for the program.

They are collecting new or gently used football cleats. Numerous boys sizes are needed. You can drop them off at the school, contact Coach Tyler to arrange for a pick-up or you can also mail them to the following address:

East High School, ATTN: Coach Tyler, 815 E 13th St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50316