DSM East High swimmer taking it one lap and one breath at a time

Cystic Fibrosis forced Ashley Vazquez-Hernandez to receive a double lung transplant, but that's not slowing her down in the swimming pool.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For most juniors in high school, dreams include getting your driver’s license, being named to the varsity athletic team, and making lasting memories. But for Ashley Vazquez-Hernandez she likes to keep it simple.

“I just like to have fun and make new friends,” said Vazquez-Hernandez.

She’s made many of them, after she joined the high school swimming team at east high school this year

“Coach Erin’s sister called, and they told me that if I was interested and I was like so excited and I agreed. Plus, it’s good for me and my lungs to really be working,” said Vazquez-Hernandez.

“The first week of august when they have to turn in all their paper work, she turned in like a 12 page packet of you know, this is the health concerns, and normally its like one or two sentences on the back of the card that’s says a medication or something easy,” said East High swimming coach Erin Lowe.

For most of her life, Ashley lived with a disease called cystic fibrosis. Doctors told her she wouldn’t live past nine years of age, and with no cure for the disease, hey family explored all the options. “I believe it was in 2017, when I had to go to St. Louis, because that was the last option that we had. So, I could keep on with my life,” said Vazquez-Hernandez.

After being in and out of the hospital in St. Louis, waiting for the right match, she finally underwent a double lung transplant in 2018. “Actually, never dreamed of being under water,” said Vazquez-Hernandez.

And from there she hasn’t slowed down. “I try to go as fast as I can,” said Vazquez-Hernandez.

"I take every opportunity I have now that I have my new lungs." @Dsmeast swimmer and double-lung transplant recipient Ashley Vazquez-Hernandez went from non-swimmer to student athlete with her own cheering section in just a few months. https://t.co/qlrSXov0dB — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) October 13, 2021

Her coach says she’s out to prove something, “It’s like this internal thing, we she is just going to prove to the world that she can do it,” said Lowe.

Breath after breath, Ashley continues to show cystic fibrosis won’t write her story. “She’s just such an inspiration to the whole team, it just makes everybody think, if Ashley can do it then I can do it,” said Lowe.