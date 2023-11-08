Escaramuza charra team making Iowa history with upcoming event

On Saturday, the team, Quetzalli, is hosting the first ever qualifier in Iowa for the annual international competition in Mexico this fall.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — An event in Pleasant Hill this weekend is making Iowa history in the sport of charreria. The rodeo-like sport is considered the national sport of Mexico.

In the Des Moines area, there are five escaramuza charra teams. Those are the female teams in the sport.

This means teams and coaches from all over the country, and Mexico, are coming to the Des Moines area, hoping to make it to Mexico in a few months to compete.

Quetzalli's founder and captain, Alejandra Pina, said this is more than a sport for them, but also an embrace of their culture and identity.

"It's an honor. It's a lot of work. You always have to remember it's a lot of responsibility because you're representing your culture," Pina said. "A lot of people say when they dress like this, in charro style and attire, you're representing Mexico so you have to dress well."

She and her teammates understand they've gotten a lot of eyes on them because of how they've exceled in the sport and understand they've become role models for girls not just in America, but also in Mexico.

Wendy Murillo has grown up in the sport and joined the team when they competed in Mexico last year. Pina said Murillo continues to become a star in the sport and is still on the rise.

"Wendy had the chance to go back in March and compete in a tournament by herself, in where she was able to show her horsemanship skills," Pina said. "She had a good experience and she's hoping to go back next year."

Murillo has made history for the sport in Iowa. She's the first competitor in escaramuza charra in Iowa to raise and train a horse, then compete with that horse.

The qualifier kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pina Ranch (1605 NE 70th Street) in Pleasant Hill.