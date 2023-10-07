Des Moines youth soccer club looking to make history once again at USYS Nationals

In 2022, FC United made history by becoming the first team from Iowa to qualify for USYS Nationals.

One year after becoming the first team from Iowa to qualify for the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships, FC United Des Moines is making history once again.

Last month they became the first Iowa boys team to win the USYS Midwest Region Championship.

Now, they're set to play in the U16 USYS National Championships in Orlando, Fla. Last year, they finished in second place in the U15 division.

Head coach Tomas Boltnar said it certainly helps having that experience on their side.

"The last three of four years, we've been trying to play the hardest schedule that we can," Boltnar said. "I always tell our players one day at a time. It takes time to be really good and it's definitely paying off."

The team will begin the tournament on Tuesday, July 18 against Keystone FC.