FC United Des Moines makes history at USYS National Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Iowa U-15 soccer team made history this past week as they competed in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando.

FC United Des Moines is the first ever Iowa boys team to qualify for USYS Nationals - but it didn't stop there.

They also became the first to win multiple games at nationals and win their group.

On top of all that, the team advanced all the way to the finals, where they finished as runner-up.

Head coach Tomas Boltnar said he couldn't be more proud of what his team accomplished.

"We are definitely extremely proud of them," Boltnar said. "I told them that some players have careers in any sport for 20 plus years and they may never get to play for a national championship. . . At the age of 15, already getting to experience it is truly priceless for their development."