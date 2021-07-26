Five storylines to watch at the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament for central Iowa teams

Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer gives you five storylines to catch between the four state baseball tournaments this week in Carroll and Iowa City

IOWA, USA — Storylines to watch this week in the 2A, 3A, and 4A brackets for State Baseball in Carroll and Iowa City.

1. The first time in nearly two decades that the State Baseball Tournament is not at Principal Park. Tournaments for 1A and 2A will be in Carroll and 3A and 4A will be in Iowa City.

2. The marquee matchup of the first round may be happening in 4A as Waukee faces off with 2020 runner-up, Ankeny. It could feature the two best pitchers in the state with Brody Brecht and Jackson Wentworth.

3. Van Meter is the only ranked team in the 2A field. The Bulldogs are chasing a third straight title.

4. ADM comes into the 3A bracket as a big underdog at 12-17. They're clicking at the right time and for Cole Williamson, he's happy to be playing in the tourney again this year after a battle with cancer dating back to the summer of 2020. His story here.