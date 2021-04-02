Eli Raridon: Local 5 Athlete of the Week

The 3-star tight end is racking up Division 1 offers on the football field, but in the meantime is helping Valley basketball by lighting up the scoreboard

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — WEST DES MOINES - In this unusual season, where high school teams are practicing anytime and anywhere they can, any sort of experience helps.

"It has been nice having the football season, we already did the same thing," WDM Valley Junior Eli Raridon said.

It does not hurt to have a little talent either.

"You can't deny the physical presence he brings to us," WDM Valley Head Coach B.J. Windhorst told Local 5.

Other teams certainly are not denying it. Eli Raridon is anchoring valley basketball down low and averaging 18 points per game. Basketball though, is far from his best sport.

"You know, Eli's probably got an opportunity to be an NFL tight end if he puts his mind to it with his physical ability," Windhorst said.

The 3-star tight end already has 11 Division 1 football offers. That number is only going up.

"After practice I usually will have to call two to three coaches per day during the school week," Raridon said. "It's a big commitment. With all these sports, I'm busy all day."

But while football keeps him busy, even in the offseason, Raridon still manages to contribute on the hardwood. Coach Windhorst will take anything he can get.

"It's just trying to get him to get as much basketball in as we can knowing football is his priority," Windhorst said.