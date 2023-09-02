Former Cyclone O'Rien Vance hopes to turn NFL dream into a reality

During his time at Iowa State, O'Rien Vance became one of the defense's go-to leaders. Now that his time as a Cyclone has ended, he's chasing a new dream.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance emerged as a strong presence for the Cyclones through his play and his leadership.

Over the course of his college career, he played in 56 games, racked up 256 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Vance participated in the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase and has been training in Austin, Texas as he prepares for the 2023 NFL draft.

Local 5 talked to Vance about his NFL dreams and how he plans to get there.

"So as of now, I have currently been training at ROI Sports and Performance. It's out here in Austin, Texas, amazing facility. It's ran by Jason Belser ... And I've been really just training, grinding and just finding my way in this new path of being on my own and just understanding my body and all these things," Vance said.

For Vance, the prospect of NFL play would be a dream come true.