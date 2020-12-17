Former Iowa State Cyclones reflect on what Big 12 Championship game means.

They all put in the work for ISU Football, but with the program reaching new heights, they can't help but be excited for the Big 12 Championship.

IOWA, USA — Saturday Cyclone fans will be glued to the Big 12 Championship

“For these players these coaches and the fans as well, to get this payoff now in what's been a, you know, really hard crazy year it's just so it's just so cool so much fun to be a part of,” said former ISU wide receiver, Todd Blythe.

It's safe to say, this is the biggest game in program history

Former Cyclone, Marchie Murdock echoed that. “For a school to not even be in the big 12 championship or any type of championship game ever. And then, you know, now it's it's happening this year it's kind of, you know, I wouldn't say a perfect year but it's you know it's almost close.”

A lot of former players have been watching from afar.

“This is the stuff we talked about when we were freshmen in the dorms, that we wanted to do. And it's, you know, and every class and stuff have gone through Iowa State, you know when you're a freshman you're setting the doors maybe you're redshirt and you're getting up early for a 5:30 workout. Like that's why you do all that stuff and that's the stuff that we talked about when we're in that position. And, you know, all these years later, now to see it actually come true and actually happened for these players. It's just so cool to watch,” said Blythe.

Some could trace the groundwork for this back to the McCarney era. So, for those guys to see this happen.

“It means a lot man I mean shoot we we've, we've came a long way. I mean, it shows a lot of growth but where we are now, you know when we're talking about is the top team in the big 12 and for us to be able to be able to be able to play in the big 12 championship game I mean, come on now I mean, you couldn't ask for anything more,” said Seneca Wallace.

You can bet they'll be tuned in on Saturday, whether that be at home like Todd Blythe…

“I said hey honey I think I'm gonna go down to Dallas for the game. She said No you're not, I said okay I'll stay here and watch it on TV.”

Jack Whitver will watch with the six year old son.

“We're gonna be in the house watching it and hope to see a cyclone victory,” said Whitver.

Others will be there in person, like Marchie Murdock who's just a couple of seasons removed from his playing days.

“It’s pretty much the only thing that's been on my mind, like it's kind of crazy like I'm not even playing. But what I learned as a, you know, especially as an Iowa State fan and a phone player like it's way less stressful playing,” said Murdock.

Murdock isn't the only one that feels that way.

Todd Blythe said, “More stressful as a fan. As a player you feel like you're kind of at least in a little bit of control of what's going on. As a fan you have absolutely no, no control so I'm, you know, living and dying with every snap right now.”

With every snap, hit, and Touchdown nerves will be flowing, because at the end of the day, this is about the Brotherhood of Iowa State football. And for those that have come before these current players Saturday's game carries a lot of weight.

“It would mean everything to me and cycling fans it's what we've been waiting for our entire lives, literally haven't won a conference championship forever,” said Whitver.

“To proudly proudly wear our cardinal and gold around, you know around town around the country wherever you're living. I think that's what that's the big thing that this this game really provides with fans,” said Blythe.