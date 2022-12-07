Former ISU basketball star Monte Morris hosts meet and greet in Des Moines

Morris spent four years at Iowa State where he won three Big 12 tournament championships.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa State basketball star and current Washington Wizards point guard Monte Morris made his way back to Iowa Tuesday for a meet and greet with fans.

While he may not be an Iowa native, the state holds a special place in his heart.

Morris said time at Iowa State was a pivotal point in his career and that it shaped him into the player he is today.

"I just take a look back at my college career, you know, I wouldn't trade it for anything," he said.

After college, Morris played five seasons with the Denver Nuggets. In early July, Morris was traded to the Washington Wizards.

No matter where his career takes him, Morris said he will never forget the place that helped launch his career and that's why he loves coming back.

"You know, winning Big 12 championships, I had the chance to win three of them," said Morris. "Then just hitting the game winner against Texas with my mom right behind me, like that shot is always talked about. I think that shot was actually my take off, my launching pad from Monte Morris to Big Game Tae. The city of Ames gave me that name, so I'm always thankful."

Morris will be hosting a basketball camp for kids ages 6-17 in Ames Aug. 6-7. You can register for the camp here.