Ft. Dodge's Ayala brothers on their own paths chasing wrestling state championships

Drake and Dru Ayala have been wrestling together for a long time, but this is the only year they'll wrestle together in High School.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — In the wrestling room at Fort Dodge, Drake Ayala is at work with his sights set on a third state title.

“I have as much to improve on as the JV kids and really anyone in this room. I still have to get better each and every day so just taking it one match at a time really,” said Ayala

This year, though, he has a familiar face on the mat, pushing him.

“It’s different. It’s fun just having my little brother in here. It’s really cool,” said Drake.

Dru Ayala is just a freshman…

“It’s fun wrestling him. He beats the crap out of me helps me get better,” said Dru.

That’s just what big brothers do, right?

Drake said, “We’re always wrestling we even wrestle in here sometimes too we’re partners every once in awhile.”

Both have their journey ahead of them.

Dru said, “I have my own path, he has his. Do my own thing.

“I know his goals and he knows mine so we’re always chasing them each and every day,” Drake said.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Iowa. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Go hawks!🐤 pic.twitter.com/BkZfP5r8r8 — drake ayala (@drakeayala38) March 18, 2020

But It’s hard not to try to compare the two.

“I hate it. I don’t like it at all,” said Dru.

“It’s not fair to him. He’s just here to make his own mark, I mean it’s cool we’re just our own people so it’s cool to watch him grow and just chase his dreams,” said Drake.

Among Dru’s dreams…

“I wanna get four state titles yeah, that’s one of my goals.”

To do that, he has to win one this year. That’s something Drake came up just short of his freshman season.

Still Drake has been wildly successful on the mat, and every day Dru is reminded of that.

“Yeah it motivates me to do better. I want to do better than him,” said Dru.

Still, for the Ayala brothers, they’re taking it all in this last year together on the mat.