Frank Garza gives his perspective on Luka's journey with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Frank Garza has been there every step of the way for Luka's basketball career. He talks about the lows and highs during his son's time with the Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — “It hurt like in the solar plexus because Luka was set to peak, the team was set to peak they were ready to do it.”

All Frank Garza could do was watch on. First as the Big Ten Tournament was canceled, then the NCAA Tournament. But this wasn’t the first time his son, Luka, dealt with disappointment in his college career.

“It was almost as devastating as his surgery September of 2018 because we had worked so hard and he was so ready for his sophomore season then bang—five and a half hours under the blade, 9 hours total but he never got back into his shape because he never could catch up.”

Still, no time to feel sorry for himself. Back to work Luka went with Frank there to provide the assist.

“You know we were doing two-a-days right away two days after—he went back, took a test got on the plane got here bang we’re working out.”

Frank has handled Luka’s development—and right now—it’s no different—the focus being on extending Luka’s range.

“This is the best shape—he’s in the peak element—so you saw him shooting from the center circle which is 35 plus and drilling it one time twenty two in a row.”

All of this work in hopes of proving doubters wrong when it comes to NBA potential.

“He does not pass the eye test. That’s why he’s not on any mock drafts what he does pass in an inordinate way in great fashion is does he fit.”

In other words, teams looking for a guy with Luka’s skill set, and ability to play 10 to 12 minutes who may not score a ton, but will keep his team in a good spot. That’s where Garza could thrive. But Frank believes that fit would have to be perfect

“It would have to be an unbelievable fit for him in the NBA to leave because the fit at Iowa is cement.”

Not to mention Iowa would likely be in the conversation to chase down their first National Championship with Luka’s return to Iowa City.

“He loves it, it’s his home and what would that mean to bring home something that’s never been done there, that would be the goal.”

But for now, it’s about feedback from the NBA

“We’re going to listen to these phenomenal brilliant NBA minds talk to us about hey how to get better just like they did for Jok, Cook, and Wies and that’s why Fran was saying he better go do it.”

At some point, Luka Garza will be an NBA name. Maybe this year, maybe next year. When it does happen it will be a dream becoming reality for Luka and Frank as well