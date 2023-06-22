Urbandale native Gannon Buhr to compete in Disc Golf Pro Tour's Des Moines Challenge

Buhr is ranked No. 5 in the world and has already earned more than $100,000 in tournament prizes.

URBANDALE, Iowa — With the Disc Golf Pro Tour's Des Moines Challenge taking place this weekend in Indianola, many of the top players in the world are in central Iowa.

One of those players is 18-year-old Urbandale native Gannon Buhr.

Buhr is ranked No. 5 in the world and has already earned more than $100,000 in tournament prizes alone, not including endorsements.

He earned the nickname "The Prodigy" after joining the tour when he was 15 and it's a dream that he still can't believe came true.

"People had been telling me that I had potential to be one of the world's best," he said. "I never believed it obviously... it's so rare to become so good at something in life no matter what it is."